Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $220.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.97. 2,076,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.