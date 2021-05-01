Five9’s (FIVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $13.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,961. Five9 has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.