Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $208.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -483.87 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.53. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.