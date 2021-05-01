Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.23.

Shares of FND traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. 754,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,887,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

