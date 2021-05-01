Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $125.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

