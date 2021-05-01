Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLS opened at $39.64 on Friday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

