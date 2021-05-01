Flux 24-Hour Volume Tops $483,652.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Flux has a total market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $483,652.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00437721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00166786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00212963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004828 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003754 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,250,876 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

