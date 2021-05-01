FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in FMC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in FMC by 92.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FMC by 39.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in FMC by 35.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

