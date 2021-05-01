Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.88

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 1615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $743,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

