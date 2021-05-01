FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,814. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

