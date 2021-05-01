Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

Shares of FTAI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 574,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,714. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

