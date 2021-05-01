ForTube Trading Up 47.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. ForTube has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and $24.67 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ForTube has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

