Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Acquires 33,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

