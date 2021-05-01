Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $1,573,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average is $323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

