Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

