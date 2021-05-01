Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.78% of ConocoPhillips worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

