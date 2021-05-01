Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

