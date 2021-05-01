Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,554. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

