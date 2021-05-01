Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$196.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$181.31.

Shares of FNV opened at C$171.23 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

