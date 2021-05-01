Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $84.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

