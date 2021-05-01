Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $84.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

