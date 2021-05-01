Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $6.49 on Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $6.49 or 0.00011343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $65.43 million and $4.97 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.