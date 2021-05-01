Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Freddie Mac stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

