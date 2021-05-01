Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

