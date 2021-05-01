French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.09 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 23.10 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 193,834 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.09.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.