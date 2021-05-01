Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

