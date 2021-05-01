Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €55.95 ($65.82) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

