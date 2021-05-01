Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

