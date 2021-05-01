FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 357,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,281. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

