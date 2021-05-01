Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 6.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

