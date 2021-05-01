FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUJIY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 19,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

