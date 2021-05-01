Fundamentun LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 906,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.