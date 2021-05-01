Fundamentun LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.54. 2,674,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

