Fundamentun LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 7,252,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

