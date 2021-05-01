Fundamentun LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,396. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.