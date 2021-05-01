Fundamentun LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,123. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

