Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. Futu has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

