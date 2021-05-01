FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.39.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.33 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.