FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Issued By DA Davidson

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BCML opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

