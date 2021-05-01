FY2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

