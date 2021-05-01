FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.56 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $515.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

