FY2021 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.57.

TSE:KBL opened at C$46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

