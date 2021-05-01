FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Increased by Analyst

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

