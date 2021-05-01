FY2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

PJT Partners stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.