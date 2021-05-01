FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

