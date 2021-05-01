FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.77).

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 506.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

