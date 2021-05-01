FY2022 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Lifted by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

