Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.09 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $461,280.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

