Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

