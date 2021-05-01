Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

